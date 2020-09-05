Bernd Leno set to be named the number one for Germany

Bernd Leno is set to play in goal in Germany’s next international game against Switzerland.

The German has lost his first-team place at Arsenal to Emiliano Martinez due to an injury that he suffered in June.

The Argentinean, who had been the second choice for a very long time, has now taken over the first team shirt at the Emirates.

Although Arteta hasn’t told them which of them will be his first choice in the new season, the German will hope that Arteta will be watching Germany’s next international game.

Joachim Löw’s side has just played a tough game against Spain that ended in a 1-1 draw and their next game will see them face the Swiss and their manager has revealed that Leno will be in goal.

He spoke to the German team’s official website on his line-up tomorrow: “Bernd Leno will play in goal – we spoke about that yesterday. For everyone else we’ll wait until the last training session to decide. After that, I’ll have an idea of who has recovered well and who is ready for the game.”

Leno will know that it will be a tough game as he comes up against his teammate, Granit Xhaka and he will hope to do well and keep a clean sheet if that will help his chance of earning back his number one shirt at Arsenal.