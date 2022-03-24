Bernd Leno still remains a key target for Premier League outift

Newcastle United remains interested in a move for Bernd Leno as the German appears close to the Arsenal exit door after losing his place in the Gunners’ lineup.

Aaron Ramsdale, who joined the club in the summer, has become Mikel Arteta’s first choice and he keeps giving his manager reasons not to replace him on the team.

This means Leno faces a tough task in winning back his place and Newcastle United is looking to give him an escape route from the club in the summer.

Fichajes.net claims the newly mega-rich side will be in the market for a new goalie. They have several players on their wishlist, and Leno features prominently on it.

It is unlikely that Arsenal will stand in his way after they secured the signature of Matt Turner from the New England Revolution, who will join them at the end of this campaign.

Leno has done well between the sticks for us, but one reason we signed Ramsdale is that he became error-prone and couldn’t help us make progress.

Ramsdale has proved an inspiring signing and even the German will admit the Englishman is a much better player to have in the starting XI.

A move to Newcastle United as the first choice will be good for his career and he could help them achieve their goal of becoming a regular club in European football.