Bernd Leno thanks fans after learning of his layoff time

Bernd Leno has thanked Arsenal’s fans for their show of support after he was injured in the game against Brighton over the weekend.

Leno was stretchered off against the Seagulls in the first half after he appeared to have injured himself seriously.

He clearly blamed Neal Maupay for causing him the injury and pointed at the Frenchman as he left the field.

Fans feared that he might miss the rest of this season and the start of the next campaign even.

However, the club has delivered a positive update stating that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared and he might be back in full training within six weeks.

That time might be too long for him to play any role in the club’s end of the season but the German remains positive, and he took to Twitter to thank the fans for the goodwill messages that he has been receiving since he got injured.

Thank you for your support and getting well wishes. I’m going to work hard to come back on the pitch as soon as possible 💪🏽😃 #COYG pic.twitter.com/fwGFM8mo4W — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) June 23, 2020

Emiliano Martinez, will have to become the club’s first choice between now and the end of the season and hopefully he can do a job for us because with that defence in front of him he is going to be a busy man.