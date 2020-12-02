Bernd Leno’s first-team spot becomes a target once again

Bernd Leno only just survived losing his number one spot at Arsenal to Emiliano Martinez in the summer, and it is under threat again.

The German had been injured for much of Project Restart and Martinez used that time to prove himself to the club.

At the end of last season, he rightfully demanded to be made the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

His request placed a dilemma on Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard chose to stick with Leno and he sold Martinez to Aston Villa.

The Gunners replaced the Argentinean with Iceland’s Alex Runarsson, who was a player of Dijon at the time.

The Icelandic international has had a few opportunities to play in the Europa League, but he has just made it clear that he is at Arsenal to compete for the number one spot.

He claims that his mindset is one that is set on making the first team goalkeeper spot his at the club, eventually.

‘Yes. I think that should be the mindset for everybody that you want to play,’ Runarsson replied when asked if he is ready to challenge the Germany international as reported by Mail Online.

‘It doesn’t matter what position you play. I think maybe as a goalkeeper it is a little bit different, but you definitely have to have the mentality that you want to push to become No 1.

‘If it happens or not, if it happens in one week, one month or one year, that always has to be your mentality – because otherwise you’re in the wrong profession I think.’

Asked if he backed his own ability to wrestle the first-choice position from Leno he added: ‘Yes, 100 per cent – otherwise I wouldn’t be playing for this club, I think.

‘I have to have this mentality that I can play and I have to believe it and show it.’