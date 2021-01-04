Besiktas enquire about Arsenal midfielder’s signature

Besiktas have Asked Arsenal to name their price for Mo Elneny as they look to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

Turkish publication Fanatik claims that our side will ask for a €7 Million fee for his signature, with just 18 months remaining on his current deal.

The Egyptian spent last season on loan with the club, only for Elneny to return to Arsenal in the summer and stake a claim for a first-team role.

Mo has started 10 of our 17 Premier League matches so far this season however, albeit with Thomas Partey having been sidelined for much of his time since arriving as a Deadline Day signing back in October.

It will be interesting to see who starts in the coming weeks with the Ghanaian having returned to full training, and with the club likely to have to sell before the they can buy this month, an offer for one of our players cannot be discounted.

Arsenal currently have Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka also vying for roles in midfield, although there has also been talk of the former being recalled by Real Madrid having played a limited role under Mikel Arteta this term.

Does Elneny deserve to be a regular in our side? Can Arsenal afford to turn down any serious offers for players in the current financial climate?

Patrick