Besiktas hoping to convince Arsenal to agree to another loan deal

Besiktas will reportedly ask Arsenal to loan them Mohamed Elneny yet again next season.

The Egyptian is currently on loan at the Turkish side and he has put in some good performances for them so far.

They have the option of signing him permanently for £18 million but reports from Turkey claims that they won’t be able to afford that fee.

They have decided to ask the Gunners to allow them to loan the former Basel man for another season yet again, according to the Standard.

Elneny has struggled to stamp his authority on the Arsenal squad since he joined the Gunners and it is safe to say not many fans miss him.

Unai Emery never thought he was good enough for a place in the Arsenal first team and Mikel Arteta is also targeting other midfielders.

Arsenal would be happy to get rid of him, but sending him back out on loan might be considered only if they fail to get a buyer for the Egyptian.

Besiktas has built their team on borrowed players with the Turkish side also landing Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool with no intention of signing him permanently.

Arteta will no doubt be praying that he can offload Elneny permanently so that he can get some money in that would be used to fund other transfers.