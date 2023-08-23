Besiktas open talks to sign long-serving Arsenal player

Rob Holding’s departure from Arsenal this summer appears increasingly likely, marking the end of his long stint at the Emirates Stadium, as the defender faces challenges in securing consistent playing time.

Holding’s association with Arsenal dates back to 2016, when he was brought into the squad by former manager Arsene Wenger from Bolton Wanderers.

Despite enduring managerial changes during his time at the club, Holding has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular player under Mikel Arteta’s leadership.

With Arteta having strengthened the squad with several high-quality acquisitions, he is reportedly willing to part ways with Holding during this transfer window.

While numerous Premier League teams could potentially benefit from his talents, it seems that Holding might be heading out of the competition altogether.

A report from Sport Witness reveals that Turkish club Besiktas is interested in acquiring Holding and has initiated discussions with Arsenal to secure his transfer.

The Super Lig team is in need of new additions to their roster and views Holding as a player who could contribute to their ambitions. This potential move could provide Holding with a fresh opportunity and a change of scenery in his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding has been at this club for almost ten years and has to think about leaving now that he is not considered a regular.

If he wants to enjoy game time, he must leave, but he could win some medals at Arsenal this season, which could be why he wants to remain at the club.