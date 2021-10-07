‘Best central midfielder at his age’ – Arsenal wonderkid-target receives huge praise

Didi Hamann has claimed that Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz is the best at his current age for a long time when it comes to the central midfield role, with Arsenal amongst a growing list of club following his progress.

The midfielder broke into his club’s first-team shortly after his 17th birthday, making seven appearances in the final months of the 2019-20 campaign, starting in three matches including one goal.

He continued his bright start to life with the senior side by scoring eight and and assisting eight in his first full season in the main team, but has outdone himself with his amazing start to the new season, with nine goal contributions (four goals & 5 assists) from just six Bunedsliga outings, as well as scoring two from two in the Europa League also.

His amazing form has rightly attracted interest from a number of circles, and Dietmar Hamann who spent a number of years in the Premier League with different clubs has moved to thoroughly praise the youngster.

‘He’s a brilliant player, a different player to [Kai] Havertz, but he’s playing very well so far for Leverkusen,’ Hamann told FST.

‘The only thing he lacks is a yard of pace, but I think he makes up for it with the positions he takes up.

‘He’s stepped up so far, he’s been amazing, you can see he’s a leader in this team with his performances in the early weeks of the season.

‘I don’t think I’ve seen a better central midfielder at his age in decades, that’s how good I think he is.’

While Arsenal have been linked, you would think that we would need to return to the Champions League places to have any chance of persuading the wonderkid to choose us over one of the other European giants, especially with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Man United all linked also(re: RayaTotal).