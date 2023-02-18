“Best league in the world” Romano reacts to Arsenal thriller

Fabrizio Romano was delighted to have watched Arsenal’s thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa this afternoon and admits it is the reason the Premier League is the best in the world.

Villa went into the break 2-1 up after Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho scored either side of a Bukayo Saka goal.

It seemed Unai Emery would earn a win in his first match against Arsenal as Villa’s boss, but Arsenal showed great character in the second half to turn it around with three goals.

It was a contest that could have gone either way and until Gabriel Martinelli scored the last goal, no one knew how the fixture would end.

After the game, Romano tweeted:

“Aston Villa-Arsenal explains why the Premier League is the best league in the world by far. What-a-game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win against the Villans shows we know what we want and are not yet out of the title race.

This type of reaction has been missing from us in the last three matches, so fans would be happy and proud of how the team has brought itself back from the dead.

Hopefully, this will reignite our season and we will now go on a memorable winning run.