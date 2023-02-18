“Best league in the world” Romano reacts to Arsenal thriller

Fabrizio Romano was delighted to have watched Arsenal’s thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa this afternoon and admits it is the reason the Premier League is the best in the world.
Villa went into the break 2-1 up after Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho scored either side of a Bukayo Saka goal.
It seemed Unai Emery would earn a win in his first match against Arsenal as Villa’s boss, but Arsenal showed great character in the second half to turn it around with three goals.
It was a contest that could have gone either way and until Gabriel Martinelli scored the last goal, no one knew how the fixture would end.
After the game, Romano tweeted:
“Aston Villa-Arsenal explains why the Premier League is the best league in the world by far. What-a-game.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The win against the Villans shows we know what we want and are not yet out of the title race.
This type of reaction has been missing from us in the last three matches, so fans would be happy and proud of how the team has brought itself back from the dead.
Hopefully, this will reignite our season and we will now go on a memorable winning run.
Chelsea losing at home to Southampton as well. I doubt that Potter will be given time to turn this around if they need CL – or at least EL – to balance the books.
Avoiding Mudryk is starting to look like a good decision. He always seemed to be a £30m and £37k a week player to develop until Shaktar got silly and Chelsea followed suit.
Absolutely! Talk about it my dia.The way it’s owner was splashing money alover..oooh my! Indeed money can’t buy everything
Massive win in game of the season.
Ainsley Maitland Maitland Niles was immense for Southampton, against Mydryk he was like a wall.
Not the best league in the world? Cos we got the FA and a useless bunch who can’t officiate a game.
Oh! And you can’t protect skilful players from moron footballers.