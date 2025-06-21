“Best moments are yet to come” Departing Arsenal coach tips the club for future success

One of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted assistants, Carlos Cuesta, has left the club to become the new Parma manager. The deal was made official just a day after news of his imminent departure was made public. The 29-year-old now departs the Gunners after spending five years as part of Arteta’s backroom staff. As one of the Spaniard’s most valued advisers, his exit will come as a significant blow. That said, the new Parma boss has tipped the Gunners for future success further down the line.

Cuesta shared a farewell message on his Instagram a day before his move was confirmed. The Spaniard thanked the club, followed by thanking Mikel Arteta in a separate post, for five “beautiful” years in North London. At the end of one of the posts, he encouraged fans to remain excited about what lies ahead, tipping the club for greatness.

“Because of the quality of its people, I’m convinced that the best moments for this football club are still yet to come.”

He continued, “Enjoy the journey, because it is a very exciting one.”

An important part of Arsenal’s resurgence

During his five-year spell with the club, Cuesta helped guide the Gunners to just one major honour. The FA Cup win in 2020 arrived just months after his appointment in January of that year, but he unfortunately did not add to that silverware during his time at the club. As disappointing as that may sound on paper, Cuesta leaves with his head held high.

He played a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence, helping to restore the club’s competitive edge after several seasons away from the top. He surely would have liked to cross the finish line with a trophy more recently, but there is no doubt that Arsenal are in a strong position to do just that in the near future. In truth, this is a testament to the work Mikel Arteta has put in during his tenure.

Arteta deserves credit, pressure or not

Despite the growing calls for Arteta to deliver immediate success, Cuesta’s comments reinforce the belief that the club is on the right path. The manager deserves full credit for the transformation in recent years, even if pressure continues to build regarding his trophy record.

Returning to Cuesta’s parting message, do you believe Arsenal will win a major honour soon?

Benjamin Kenneth

