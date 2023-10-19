Best player at Arsenal this season revealed according to data

Stat experts at SofaScore have identified the top player at each Premier League club this season, with Bukayo Saka being recognised as Arsenal’s standout performer.

The Englishman has evolved into a world-class player since making the transition from the Gunners’ academy to the first team.

Saka has been a consistent presence in the Arsenal first team and had nearly played in 100 consecutive Premier League matches for the club before an injury sidelined him ahead of Arsenal’s most recent game.

It remains uncertain whether he will feature in the upcoming match against Chelsea this weekend, but Saka’s significance to Arsenal is immeasurable.

SofaScore rated the attacker 7.70 and added:

“Even with Arsenal rouletting penalty duties, Arsenal’s star-boy has bagged four and set up two. A curler against Nottingham Forest his most delightful.

“Saka was key for the Gunners in the North-London derby, shooting at goal before Christian Romero deflected it into his own net. Shortly after, he converted a penalty.

“In Arsenal’s biggest win of the season though, 1-0 at the Emirates over title-rivals Manchester City, Saka was sidelined with a thigh injury.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been superb for us for much of his career and is a player we expect to keep doing well for the team for a long time.

Hopefully, he will be back from injury soon and we will enjoy the talents of our starboy again.

