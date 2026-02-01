“Best side currently in Europe.” Daniel Farke makes Arsenal admission 

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has acknowledged Arsenal’s quality after his side were beaten four-nil by the Gunners at Elland Road. The result underlined the strength of the visitors, who produced a commanding display to secure a convincing away victory.

Arsenal entered the fixture having failed to win their previous three Premier League matches, including a home defeat to Manchester United. That run of results had raised questions about confidence and momentum, leading some to believe Leeds could take advantage and make the contest difficult. Given Leeds’ ability to frustrate top sides on their own ground this season, the match was widely viewed as one that could go either way.

Arsenal deliver under pressure

Despite recent league struggles, Arsenal approached the game with clarity and purpose. They understood the challenge posed by Leeds and recognised the importance of delivering a strong response. From the opening stages, the Gunners showed control and composure, gradually asserting their authority and limiting their opponents’ opportunities.

Leeds had caused problems for several visiting teams, often forcing dropped points through intensity and organisation. Arsenal were aware of the risk and knew they would need to perform at a high level to avoid an upset. Their ability to manage the game and capitalise on key moments ultimately proved decisive, reinforcing their credentials as a side capable of handling pressure.

Farke praises Arsenal’s quality

Following the match, Farke was candid in his assessment of the opposition. Speaking as quoted by Metro Sports, he said, ‘Of course we were realistic before we faced today the best side currently in Europe. There are reasons why this team is sitting on top of the table in the Premier League, why this team is the best team currently in Europe, eight wins out of eight Champions League games.

‘And of course, you need a perfect day in order to give yourself a chance and also a bit of luck that this side is perhaps not there with their best day and not super effective.’

His comments reflected the gulf in quality on display and acknowledged the difficulty of competing against a team performing at such a high level. For Arsenal, the victory demonstrated resilience and focus, showing they remain well-equipped to meet the demands of the campaign despite recent challenges.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…