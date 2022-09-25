“Best signing is …” Pundit names Arsenal man as the signing of the season

Erling Haaland has been a revelation in the Premier League this season as he stuns the competition for Manchester City.

The Norwegian has scored 11 goals in 7 league games and that makes him an easy pick for the player of the season.

However, he is not the only man who changed clubs in the summer, and Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from City to make room for Haaland to play.

The Brazilian had never been considered the most important attacker at City, but he enjoys that distinction at Arsenal.

The Gunners name him first on their team sheet if he is fit to play and his contributions have shown in their performance so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side is benefiting from signing a top attacker with the right blend of attitude, hard work and mentality, and it shows in their performance.

Gabby Agbonlahor believes he has been the best league signing of the season.

He tells Talk Sport:

“Best signing is Gabriel Jesus for me. Haaland has been outstanding, but City always did well without Haaland, scored ridiculous goals without Haaland.

“Gabriel Jesus has turned Arsenal into something else. They have got a striker now who doesn’t labour when he is pressing defenders.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We knew the impact Jesus could potentially make at the club, which is why we signed him.

The attacker has not let us down since then and we expect him to continue performing well before this season ends.

