“Best team in it” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s Champions League draw

Arsenal now knows their Champions League opponents, and Piers Morgan believes they have secured a favourable draw.

The Gunners are competing in the tournament for the second consecutive season after making their return last year.

Mikel Arteta’s side performed well in the competition last season and will be one of the teams to watch this time around.

Arsenal was placed in Pot Two for the Champions League draw as the competition adopts a new format.

The Gunners will face PSG, Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb, Sporting Lisbon, Monaco, and Girona.

Most Arsenal fans expect their team to perform well, even in the away fixtures.

Arteta understands that every club in the Champions League deserves the utmost respect, as they have all earned their place in the group stage of the competition.

However, Morgan still feels it is a fair draw and after the games were published, he wrote on X:

“Great draw.. we’re the best team in it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The new format is tricky, and one of the biggest mistakes we can make is to underestimate the teams we have been paired with.

However, we have the players to win most of our matches and qualify for the competition’s knockout stage.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…