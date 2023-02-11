Is it correct to say Arsenal is the best team in the world right now? I believe so, and Arsenal’s right back, Auston Trusty, who is making a name for himself in the English football scene with Birmingham, will agree with me that Arsenal are the best team in the world right now.

Given how good Arteta’s boys have been, I think we can all agree that saying in public that Arsenal are the best ever won’t look strange.

Trusty was asked to comment on his parent club’s current form, and he didn’t hesitate to say that he wished he could have been a part of Arsenal this season, but he loves what they’re doing and how good they are.

“I would say they are the best team in the world. It’s been a remarkable season, and hopefully it continues and they go on and win the title. I know that’s the mindset of the entire Arsenal organisation. I wish I was a part of the team doing it, but watching it from afar, I’m still proud watching the squad do what they’re doing,” Trusty said on Goal.

Arsenal were poor last week, but after beating Brentford this weekend, they have at least 17 league games to continue proving me and Trusty right, that for the first time in years, the Gunners can comfortably bear the title of best team.

