“Best team” Pundit reveals why he still backs Arsenal in the title race

Jermaine Jenas has remained firm in his belief that this season could still belong to Arsenal in their pursuit of the Premier League title, despite recent setbacks and growing external doubt. The former midfielder has consistently backed the Gunners and continues to stand by his assessment, even as their recent form has raised concerns among pundits and supporters alike.

Arsenal have found it difficult to maintain momentum in recent weeks and have dropped valuable points at a crucial stage of the campaign. While they managed to secure a victory against Wolves in their most recent outing, the overall performance left room for concern, and the result could easily have gone the other way. These struggles have allowed Manchester City to reduce the gap at the top of the table, increasing pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’s title challenge under scrutiny

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal are fully aware that this campaign represents a significant opportunity to end their long wait for the league title. However, many observers now believe City’s proximity makes them favourites to reclaim the title. The perception that City thrive in decisive moments has led to growing scepticism about Arsenal’s ability to see the race through to the end.

Despite this, Arsenal supporters continue to place their trust in the squad, believing the team still has the quality and resilience required to finish the job. Confidence within the camp remains strong, even as outside backing begins to waver.

Jenas maintains faith in the squad

Jenas has echoed that belief, insisting that Arsenal remain the strongest side in the league, as reported by the Metro. He said, “I do think Arsenal are still favourites. I’ve been saying it from the start of the season. I think they’ve got the best team.”

He also highlighted the importance of defensive stability, adding, “I think they’ve shown in the last couple of games that without Saliba and Gabriel together, the frailties are there and they don’t have that stable foundation to build off. But I assume they’ll both be back come the new year. Saliba was back this weekend, but either way, I don’t see a better team in the league right now.”

While doubts persist, Jenas’ stance reflects a continued belief that Arsenal can still deliver on their promise and secure the Premier League title.