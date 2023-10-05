Beth Mead admits she is not ready to return for Arsenal Women yet

Our Gooner women had a terrible day on November 19, 2022. They not only lost 3-2 to Manchester United that day, but they also lost our superb striker Beth Mead to an ACL injury, which is a season-ending injury.

We’ve been missing our star forward’s services since then; she hasn’t featured. However, after overcoming an ACL injury and undergoing thorough rehabilitation, the 2022 European Championship golden boot winner is back with the team, preparing for a comeback.

According to Arsenal.com, she recently shared an insight into her recuperation, her ambitions, and what kept her going these past few months, during which she also lost her mother.

On recovering and returning from injury, she admitted, “Coming back from a long-term injury is obviously a really difficult process. When you’ve had an injury like mine and been out for so long, you’ve got to hit certain markers for the sports scientists, and the physios have to tick off certain boxes that allow you to do certain things so they know you’re strong enough to move forward.

“Your leg strength has to be very similar on both sides for them to give you the green light, so there’s a lot of barriers you’ve got to overcome that a lot of people maybe don’t know about or wouldn’t expect.”

About joining first team training and trying to get back her match fitness, she admitted, “I’ve done two weeks of solid contact training now, so I’m hopefully going to get more minutes on the training ground and, fingers crossed, my body reacts well, and I’m feeling OK. When that happens, I’ll be given the all-clear to play.”

Though she doesn’t have a clear date about when she’ll be back in action, she adds, “I’m excited to start challenging and competing in the team again, but I know I just need to remain patient because my time will come and I’ve got good people around me who are looking out for my health both physically and mentally.”

Our Gunner women didn’t kick off the 2023–24 WSL season on a high, losing to Liverpool 1-0. It is the experience and input of players like Beth Mead that will help them turn things around.

Let’s hope we get Beth back to full fitness sooner than later.

COYG!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….