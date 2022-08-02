Beth Mead and Leah Williamson make history with Euro 2022 victory

Congrats to England Women… by Dan

The Lionesses captain Leah Williamson was already Arsenal’s poster girl before the European Championships. There’s a reason she’s often asked to model Adidas’ latest kit.

At the Gunners centre of excellence at the age of 9, who better for young female Gooners to look up to as a role model?

Women’s Football looked very different back in 2006 in the UK. Most clubs were not professional, girls had to pay for own kits, travel, etc.

That’s why the sight of Williamson lifting the Euros on Sunday will live forever. The Lioness’s captain, Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot,and every other member of the squad might not be able to comprehend just how much their lives will change.

Endorsement deals, sponsors, chat shows, visits to Buckingham Palace, these players will become more famous than in their wildest dreams.

Many started their careers as part-timers.

It’s rare that an outcome of a final goes far and beyond a sport, but impacts the country they live in.

For equality in the UK, to promote funding at schools, to encourage young girls they can be whatever they want to be, you can’t underestimate how powerful the scenes at Wembley will be in the history of England promoting equal opportunities.

It makes a mockery that the men are about to host a World Cup in a country where the gender is still repressed. Make zero mistake, there are people in this nation who still not comfortable with the idea of a women kicking a ball.

As recently as 2018, clubs were refusing to release their stadiums to be part of a home tournament.

This was a slap in the face to those people, victory for those who insist on diversity.

Like the 1999 World Cup was credited for changing the perception of soccer in America, this could leave that legacy in Britain.

Wembley being sold out, TV numbers in their millions …you could make a movie about where the women’s game was and now is.

Politicians and celebrities jumped on the train where they saw the money it’s made in the last two weeks …. time will tell how much they care going forward.

A brilliant line from Jonas Eidevall was that these women didn’t reach this pinnacle because of the FA, they did it in spite of the conditions they had to face.

That’s why so many were quick to point out that the medals were not just for those on the pitch, but those who came before them too.

Arsenal have been a huge part of wanting female football to be competitive.

Club legend Alex Scott was in tears in her role as a pundit as she spoke about the sacrifices her generation took, for the next to play professional in fixtures BBC and Sky Sports would pay to broadcast.

On behalf of everyone at JustArsenal, well done England.

We have a couple of Gunners who just took a step into immortality. A moment that will live forever…

Dan Smith

