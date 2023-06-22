Beth Mead backs Sarina Wiegman to bring England more success at the Women’s World Cup

Last summer, The England Lionesses dazzled. In the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022, they took no prisoners. They dismantled any team that came their way. In the group stages, they thrashed Austria 1-0, Norway 8-0, and Northern Ireland 5-0.

In the quarterfinals, they beat Spain 2-1 after Extra time and thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the semis before winning the Euros in extra time in a tough encounter versus Germany that ended 2-1.

A few months ago, The Euros win was crowned with the Lionesses winning the Finalissima (Final of European and South American champs), beating Brazil on Penalties.

So what’s been the secret to the Lionesses’ resurgence, which may see them “go down under” to New Zealand and Australia and return home as world champions?

Beth Mead, who clinched the Euros Golden Boot after scoring six times in the competition for the Lionesses, claims trusting in Sarina Wiegman and embracing her techniques had them flying last year. Although she won’t feature in this year’s World Cup, she makes us feel confident Weigman could guide the Lionesses to being World Champions.

“Sarina [Wiegman, the coach] did an amazing job bringing a different culture to England’s game. She’s brought Dutch culture, her directness, her expectation, and every single person within the squad, from number one to 23, all bought into the system.

“We lived and breathed it every day, on and off the pitch, and that was 100% the reason why we did so well,” the Gunner said.

The Lionesses are in Group D and kick off their Womens World cup campaign on the 22nd of July against Haiti. On the 28th of July, they’ll play Denmark, then China on the 1st of August.

If Wiegman can get the England team playing as good as they were in the Euros, we can expect big things from them this summer.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….