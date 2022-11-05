Beth Mead & Co set to face Mana Iwabuchi In England Womens friendly in Spain

Arsenal Women’s Mana Iwabuchi playing in England v Japan friendly in Spain By Michelle

I published an article yesterday on Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy being called up to the Lionesses friendlies which take place on the 11th and 15th of November at Pinatar Arena Football Centre in San Pedro Del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain.

We have purchased our tickets for the England V Japan game which takes place on Friday 11th November 7pm UK (8pm Spain).

Other than Arsenal Lionesses’, the Arsenal midfielder Mana Iwabuchi will also be on the pitch. She won the World Cup with Japan in 2011 at just 18 years of age and has received more than 80 caps for her national team. Affectionately known as ‘Manadona’ in Japan, Mana has been called up again to represent Japan in the upcoming friendlies.

4 of our Gunners will be on the same pitch as the Lionesses’ face Japan, which we´re very excited about!

Have any fellow Gooners got tickets for Spain? I have it on the highest authority that the sun will be shining, with temperatures in the mid 20s – a great excuse to have a break away from the dreary UK weather..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….