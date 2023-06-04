Beth Mead confident Arsenal Women can go to the “next level” next season by Michelle

Arsenal Women were knocked out of the Champions League semi-final in extra-time, by Wolfsburg. After a season plagued with injuries – which included 4 players suffering season-ending ACL ruptures – they finished 3rd in the Women’s Super League. This still means that our Gunners will play at the highest level of European club football again next season but their path will not be an easy one as they just have to start in the first qualifying round.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League Final took place in Eindhoven on Saturday 3rd June, with Barcelona beating Wolfsburg 3-2 to lift the trophy for the second time. See highlights of the match below:

Arsenal forward Beth Mead, who was the first of the 4 Arsenal players to suffer an ACL rupture this season, gave her thoughts on the team at the House of WePlayStrong event in Eindhoven just before the Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, saying as per extratime:

“If you look at this year and how amazing the girls did considering the circumstances and the adversity that we had throughout the year,”

“We’re very close, there is just a few things that we still need to figure out. The end of the season probably came at a good time for us as a team.

“I think it was one game too many at the end of the season. Now we get a chance to reset. Hopefully the girls have an amazing World Cup, come back fit, most of the players that are injured come back, and then we can make good additions that will take us to that next level. It is very close and in the making.”

We expect a number of new recruits to enter the Arsenal Women ranks over the summer transfer window with boss Jonas Eidevall saying he wants “a very big transfer window for us.”

Arsenal Women beat Chelsea 3-1 to lift the Conti Cup in March 2023 – do you think they can bring home a lot more silverware next season?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

