Beth Mead could be first ever Arsenal player to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year award by Michelle

Arsenal Women & England football star Beth Mead has been short-listed for the exceptionally prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award!

If Beth is announced as the winner on Wednesday 21st December, she will be the first ever Arsenal player, in history, to have won this top accolade of the sporting world.

Beth has had an absolutely amazing year and it would be rounded off very nicely indeed if she scoops this prize tomorrow night. Beth was a key part of the Lionesses’ squad that stormed to victory in the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros, capturing the heart of the nation along the way, not to mention propelling interest in women’s football into the stratosphere! Beth also won the Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot awards. It is certainly a year that has filled her probably already brimming trophy cabinet as she went on to win BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and was voted England Player of the Year then was pipped by one point at the post from winning the prestigious Balon d’Or Feminin.

All of that and she hasn’t done too badly for Arsenal Women either, with a career-best Women’s Super League season with 11 goals and eight assists.

Beth’s fellow nominees for 2022’s Sports Personality of the Year include gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curler Eve Muirhead, cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and middle-distance runner Jake Wightman. All very deserved winners in our opinion but we’re routing for our very own Gunner Beth, all the way!

The awards ceremony will be presented by Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, and former Arsenal star Alex Scott. Tune into BBC One at 6:45pm (UK time) on Wednesday, 21st December. Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite via phone or online.

Beth Mead, who is currently out of football action due to an ACL injury, is getting our vote for sure!

Michelle Maxwell

