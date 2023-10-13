Beth Mead is back in full training with Arsenal Women at last

Hey, Arsenal women’s fans, here’s an interesting update as you prepare for our match against Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Beth Mead is back! After being sidelined since towards the end of last year, our fantastic striker is back in full training and in position to play some part against Aston Villa this Sunday.

Mead reportedly participated in an in-house training match with our Gunner women’s youth squad on Wednesday, on her way to match fitness.

Our Gunner women have had a difficult start to the 2023-24 WSL season. After losing 1-0 to Liverpool and drawing 2-2 with Manchester United last Friday, we have failed to win. Let us not forget that we were eliminated from the UEFA Women’s Champions League by Paris FC in the Round 1 qualifiers in September.

A fit and healthy Mead had the potential to help us in these games if she had been available.

Since 2017, the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year has appeared in 148 games for us, scoring 57 goals. She was nearing the peak of her career when she was sidelined by injury. I hope she returns and picks up where she left off, spearheading our attack, and terrorising WSL defenders alongside Alessia Russo.

She may play against Villa, but even if we anticipate her to have a say in the game, we should be patient with her while she finds her rhythm. More than ten months without playing football is a long time.

I certainly can’t wait to see Beth back in action, can you?

