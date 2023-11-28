Beth Mead is back with a bang (or 2!) and ready to get England Women back on track

Beth Mead, back and better than ever

Arsenal Women faced off against West Ham on Sunday afternoon at Meadow Park and walked away 3-0 winners after another dominant performance from our Gooner women. In recent weeks Joas Eidevall has given Beth Mead the chance to strengthen and progress with her recovery from that bad ACL injury she suffered last season. With time and lots of effort she’s been able to get back to her best, and recently has been picked and has been able to start games, getting her back into the swing of things.

Starting the game against West Ham, she looked raring to go and with the talented forward just being called back up for international duty, she looked like she had something to prove. Starting the game fast and looking composed, she really made the left wing her own. Pushing forward but also dropping back and helping in defence when needed. She looked on top of her game and you could almost sense a goal coming.

In the 18th minute and after a lovely weighted pass from midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mead found the ball at her feet, dropped her shoulder to cut into the box and beat the West Ham defender and almost exactly like the first goal from Frida Maanum, took a little look up and fired the ball towards the back post, beating the keeper and into the back of the net, sealing Mead’s first goal since her return. Her teammates all surrounded her and you could feel the relief from everyone.

Just before half time she was at it again, after Alessia Russo fought off the West Ham defender down the left side she some how managed to get past and dribble down the goal line, spotting the run of Mead who took a touch to control and then fired the ball into the back of the net past the West Ham keeper to make it two for her and 3-0 for the team.

You could sense the delight on her Arsenal Women’s teammates and the fans in the stand, after such a long journey back, it was great to see her back on the scoresheet and scoring a brace to win the game for the girls. Injuries are a tough part of football, but Mead seems to have taken it in her stride.

Mead was earlier last week announced to have been selected for the England Lionesses squad as they look to progress through the group stages of the Women’s Nations League. England currently sit 3rd in the group behind the Netherlands and Belgium and if they want to go further in the tournament, will have to win the next two games against The Dutch and Scotland and Sarina Wiegman has opted to selected Beth Mead for international duty.

Arsenal and England fans will be keeping a keen eye on her progress as we go into the international break and hopefully we get to see her get some decent minutes for her country.

What’s your thoughts on Mead’s brace Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….