Beth Mead is honoured to reach 100 appearances for Arsenal Women

Beth Mead reaches 100 appearances and is already eyeing 50 more at least!

The Arsenal womens 3-0 win over Birmingham City on the weekend was special in more than one way.

It was the first time in nine months that fans were able to attend and 900 fans saw the Arsenal women cruise to another win in the Women’s Super League, but it was also special because it was our number nine’s 100th appearance in an Arsenal shirt at only 25 years of age. Reflecting on her time at the club so far while speaking to the Arsenal website Beth Mead stated:

“I was 21 when I signed..still learning my trade.. obviously I came to Arsenal to start playing on the wing. It’s not something that I thought I’d do when I signed. I would like to think I’ve grown up a lot. I’m living in London as a country girl from up north, so I’ve had to look after myself a little bit on and off the pitch. Hopefully that shows in my maturity since I signed for the club.

“If you’d have told me that I was going to play 100 games for Arsenal when I first started here, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s a great milestone to hit. There are some legends that have made it there. I wouldn’t call myself a legend but 100 appearances for a club like this is a true honour.”

Indeed it is and so she joins the 100 club alongside the likes of Leah Williamson, Jen Beattie, Thierry Henry and Robin Van Persie.

Beth is the sixth player in our current crop to have made it to a century of appearances and Katie McCabe, Vivianne Miedema and Lisa Evans also seem hot on her heels. But the next milestone for Beth isn’t that far away really especially as she is only 25 years old and after seeing Leah Williamson hit 150 appearances last week, Beth is determined to do the same and she wants to ensure she can continue to prove herself adding:

“I’d like to say I haven’t hit my best ability at the club yet. I’ve still got a lot more to come, so hopefully I can start showing that in some performances sooner rather than later. I’m looking forward to the rest of my time at Arsenal and hopefully I can show a little bit more of what I’m about.”

I’m sure alongside the current crop of talent we have in our team that it won’t be long before we see Beth hit 150 and even surpass that milestone. As long as the women keep winning titles it won’t matter how many appearances she hits, she is a talented player who can only get better and by the time her career ends she will no doubt be in the ‘legends club’ among some of our greats!

Shenel Osman