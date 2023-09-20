Beth Mead is like “a kid at Christmas” now she’s back training with the Arsenal Women

If there is one thing we can expect from our Arsenal women this season, it is that they will break their Women’s Super League title drought, which dates back to 2019.

Unfortunately, Eidevall and the girls were denied a chance in the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League by Paris FC. Less than two weeks ago, they lost on penalties to the French side in the second match of the first round of qualifiers.

Given that they reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, many of us expected them to do even better this season, but unfortunately, they won’t.

Not being in the Champions League is disappointing, and our star forward Beth Mead, who has just returned from a long-term injury, just disclosed that we can expect them to use that disappointment, as well as the quality they boast, as fuel for their ambitions to win the league this season. “We have to use it (for the domestic season),” Mead told Mirror Football. “No one else in this world feels as devastated and as gutted as we do as players about the result. Ultimately, we fell short; we lost on penalties, which is such a cruel way to go out of such an amazing competition.

“But we just have to dust ourselves off. I know we can respond. We went straight into a training camp; we got our heads down, and it’s the most competitive training has been in a long, long time.

“We’re putting ourselves in such good said to prepare before the start of the season. Of course, as an Arsenal team with such a high amount of quality in the team, we want to do well this year. Fingers crossed, we can do that.”

She went on to say that she’s keen on being match-fit and available for selection by the time they play their WSL opener at the Emirates on October 1st versus Liverpool. “I’m chomping at the bit to get back,” she added.”I’m hungry for football more than ever at the moment because I’ve had it taken away from me for quite a while.

“It’s been really nice to have actual teammates rather than mannequins to run about with! It’s a big improvement. It’s been so refreshing for me. To be back on the pitch with my teammates, I’ve been like a kid at Christmas.

“Joining in full sessions and being kicked in the air, I never thought I’d enjoy it! But it’s nice to get that physical contact again. I’m in a really good place; it’s just a shame I lose them all for another international period again, but I’ve enjoyed it so far, so fingers crossed, I’ll be ready to go. I’ve had a good pre-season; I’m training with the team now, and hopefully I’ll be ready to go come the 1st of October.”

The WSL season begins in less than two weeks. Hopefully, Eidevall and the Arsenal Women and Beth Mead will have a successful start and finish, fulfilling our hopes that they will win the league.

Michelle Maxwell

