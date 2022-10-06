Beth Mead joins Bukayo Saka as being named England’s Player of the Year (Arsenal Women)

In an amazing achievement for our players and Arsenal Football Club, we have just found out that Arsenal Womens Beth Mead has been awarded the Player of the Year award for England, following Bukayo Saka winning the Mens version last month.

Saka helped the England team to get to the Final of the Euro 2022 competition last summer, but Beth Mead has gone better by helping the Lionesses to win the 2023 Womens Euros, beating Germany in that thrilling Final at Wembley, and generating a massive rise in interest in the Womens game all over the country.

In fact she went even better than Saka, having been named Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot winner in that tournament, and she thoroughly deserves all the accolades she gets this year.

We are all hoping that she continues that amazing record this season with Arsenal, who are leading the race for the WSL trophy right now, and have made it into the GroupStages of the Champions League. The Ladies will come up against the holders Lyon in their very first Group game, and if they can beat them, they can beat anyone.

Here is the video of Beth Mead recieving the Award….

When you think you're just reading lines for camera… 😉 Introducing your England Women's Player of the Year connected by @EE: @bmeado9! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L9msLNSEWL — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 6, 2022

Mead is currently with the England team for tough games against the USA and the Czech Republic, but I am sure all Arsenal fans will be cheering her on.

C’mon MEADOOOOOO!

Michelle Maxwell

