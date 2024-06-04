Beth Mead on the mark for England and Arsenal Women’s happy Matildas prepare well ahead of Olympics

Matilda’s head to Paris in Style and Mead scores for England

The Women’s Super League is over but plenty of our women will be playing for their countries while the season is off and will hopefully be able to keep up their fitness and continue their form while club football is off.

Beth Mead scored for England in their 2-1 loss against France on the weekend, opening the scoring for the lionesses with a great goal from the Arsenal Women’s winger. After a ball came into the box from Hemp, the ball looked to go past everyone and somehow landed at the feet of Mead who was in the right place at the right time to bury the ball into the net and put England in front. Unfortunately, England walked away defeated after losing Mary Earps early in the game and conceding two goals that saw them walk away defeated at Wembley.

The Lionesses will take on France again tonight as they look to bounce back and finish the Euro’s qualification as high as they can.

The Matildas then took on China on 1st June and walked away 2-0 winners after a great game of football. Arsenal Women’s players Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross both started and played a full 90 minutes for their country while Caitlin Foord made the bench but didn’t grace the pitch.

Steph Catley picked up an assist to open the scoring with an unbelievable cross from a freekick which landed perfectly on the head of her compatriot Clare Wheeler’s head and into the back of the net, showing exactly how important she is for this Matildas side going forward in the Paris Olympics.

Cooney-Cross had a great game in the middle of the pitch, retaining the ball well and controlling the midfield to create chances for herself and her teammates. Walking away with 92 touches and completing 61/71 (86%) passes throughout the night, winning 7 ground duels and keeping the middle of the park together as they looked to dominate China and end their time at home in Australia in style.

All our Arsenal Women Matildas will be heading to Paris to hopefully have a good tournament for their country after having such a good run of games recently.

