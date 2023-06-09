Beth Mead should be on the pitch for Arsenal Women at the start of next season by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead is eager to complete her recovery from her ACL injury and join the team’s pre-season program. 28-year-old Beth has been out of action since November 2022 and will unfortunately be unable to participate in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with the England national team, the Lionesses.

Mead commenced her rehabilitation process a number weeks ago, focusing on gym work to aid her recovery. Encouragingly, she recently shared that she has progressed to the point where she can resume kicking a football. The next stage in her recuperation will involve contact training, a milestone that is within reach in the near future.

Mead spoke to the media at a UEFA #WePlayStrong event in Eindhoven, before the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, where Barcelona beat Wolfsburg 3-2 to lift the trophy for a 2nd time.

“I’m doing really well, I’m kicking a football again, so I’m actually a footballer,” Mead said. “I’m pretty much doing everything bar contact, so I’m in a really good place.

“It was obviously a little bit too soon to play at the World Cup.”

“I am nearly at the end of a big block of rehab training and then I’m allowed a couple of weeks off to go on holiday, refresh and spend a bit of time with my family.

“I’ll spend most of my rehab at Arsenal this summer after my holiday. I should be ready for pre-season to start the season, so I’m in a good space.”

“She (Sarina Wiegman) obviously spoke to me two or three weeks ago,” Mead said. “As much as we would have both loved for me to go (to the World Cup), I want to play my best football. If I was to go to a World Cup, I probably wouldn’t be able to do that because I haven’t played any minutes.

“As a player, that’s tough because people would expect me at my best level if I’d have gone to the World Cup. Right now, it is not feasible for me to do that.

“Sarina laid it out. I’m in her future plans, she wants me fit and she doesn’t want to risk me at a certain level because the risk is higher to do it again. It was a clever decision in the end.”

