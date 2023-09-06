Beth Mead travels with Arsenal Women squad, but is unlikely to play against Linkoping

Beth Mead returned to training last week and was pictured in full team training yesterday, confirming the news all Arsenal fans have all been waiting for, she’s back. Nine months after she heartbreakingly tore her ACL against Manchester United in the WSL, which saw her miss out on the Women’s World Cup, Mead looks to be back and raring to go.

Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping to see her get some minutes in our clash against Linkoping in The Champions League this Wednesday afternoon may be disappointed though.

Mead, who’s also hoping to be picked in Sarina Wiegman’s England side for their upcoming UEFA Women’s Nation’s League against Scotland and the Netherlands in September will be hoping that she gets even a little bit of game time before Wiegman picks her team.

Mead said this about her return to football in an interview with Metro News on the 22nd of August: “Some of the players are coming back in dribs and drabs from the World Cup now, so excitement is properly building now for the new season”

“I’m back in training and I’m feeling ready, I’m excited to have a full team around me and start afresh”.

And yesterday, in his pre-game conference, Jonas Eidevall hinted that Beth would be appearing at some point in the game, when he said: “Beth is here and she can travel with us,”

“She is the first of our long-term injuries to return. We hope that is a turning point for more players to come back as well.

“Mentally we hope this is a lift for the other injured players too, to see her coming back, because we know this will happen again this season.

“It’s so nice when you welcome a player back because you know how hard they have fought for so many months. That starts off the pitch and then on the pitch to be able to get into this shape.”

But Jonas also made it clear that he didn’t think she would get any game time today, despite being back in training: “No.” he concluded. “She is not there yet, this comes a little too early for her. But she is not very far.”

It will be great to see Mead back with the squad, and hopefully we see our star striker get some minutes after a long and undoubtedly painful journey back to first team and national team football.

How excited are you to know that Mead will be back on the pitch soon, Gooner Women fans?

Daisy Mae

——————————————-

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….