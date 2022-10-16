Beth Mead wins PFA Womens Player Of Month Award after amazing start to season

PFA Fans’ voted Arsenal´s Beth Mead Player of the Month for September By Michelle

In my article earlier this week, we talked about the nominations for this trophy, with Arsenal´s Kim Little and Beth Mead both being amongst the nominees.

Arsenal star Beth Mead is the first PFA Vertu Motors Fans Player of the Month Award this season, winning the September prize after an amazing start to 2022/23.

Mead beat some tough competition from Aston Villa´s Rachel Daly (who won the Barclays WSL Player of the Month for September) and Kenza Dali, Arsenal Captain and teammate Kim Little, Chelsea´s Fran Kirby and Manchester United´s Maya Le Tissier. But the Lionesses favourite and the nation´s sweetheart was the clear winner in the end, taking almost 40% of the entire vote, with Daly, Kirby and Le Tissier in a tight three-way battle for second place.

Beth came into this WSL season as a Euro 2022 champion, after the Lionesses sweet success against Germany in the Euros final. Beth won the Euro tournament’s Best Player and Top Goal Scorer.

The Gunners dominated Brighton away with a 0 – 4 score line, on the delayed opening night of the season with Mead having direct involvement in three of Arsenal´s four goals.

The 27-year-old laid on Arsenal’s second of the game for Stina Blackstenius, before netting the third and fourth herself. In total Beth had eight shots on goal and created four chances, with Brighton unable to stop her.

Mead was just as influential in the next game when Arsenal hosted Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in a record-breaking north London derby played in front of more than 47,000 people, taking only five minutes score the opening goal. Later in the game, she played an assist for Arsenal’s third goal scored by Rafaelle, the end result being an easy 4 – 0 victory to Arsenal

Those 4-0 wins have made Arsenal the team to beat in these early stages of the Women´s Super League, especially as Chelsea and Manchester City seem to be faltering from last season’s top three, and Mead played sensationally in both these performances.

Go Meado!

Let´s hope arsenal can continue their WSL winning streak, especially with key players like Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza likely to be on the bench for several weeks, due to foot injuries. And there is the question of what it will do for Arsenal´s chances to progress in the UEFA Women´s Champions League.

Michelle Maxwell

