Beth Mead wins yet another award as named as Arsenal Womens Player of the month

Congratulations to Beth Mead, who has been voted Arsenal´s Player of the Month for September.

Arsenal´s No 9 was in exceptional form during the gunners opening four games of the 2022/23 season, scoring three and assisting twice.

Mead finished Arsenal´s poll with more than 50 per cent of the votes cast, with Vivianne Miedema in 2nd, Lia Walti in 3rd and Rafaelle Souza in 4th.

Beth came into this WSL season as a Euro 2022 champion, after the Lionesses sweet success against Germany in the Euros final. Beth won the Euro tournament’s Best Player and Top Goal Scorer. Mead returned to club football in style, assisting Stina Blackstenius and scoring twice herself in Arsenal´s 4-0 victory over Brighton, after their first match against Manchester City was cancelled due to the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The England international then went on to win a penalty in Arsenal´s 2-1 win over Ajax, before opening the scoring and assisting Rafaelle in Arsenal´s 4-0 defeat of Tottenham in front of a record-breaking WSL crowd, at Emirates Stadium.

PFA Fans also awarded Beth Player of the Month for September, beating some very tough competition to the prize.

Earlier this month, Beth was also awarded England´s Player of the Year, alongside Arsenal´s Bukayo Saka.

Mead was nominated for the prestigious Ballon d´Or Feminin, with presentations taking place earlier this month. Beth attended the spectacular presentation evening with her team-mate and partner Vivianne Miedema as both were shortlisted for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Beth Mead came second by just a single point to Spanish International and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who won the trophy in 2021 and 2022. Miedema was placed 11th in her third Ballon d´Or nomination. The couple looked stunning at the lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris where Alexia narrowly retained her crown. You can read here what boss Eidevall had to say about Beth´s achievement.

Beth Mead has been nominated for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award as well. The winner will be announced by the BBC on November 9th 2022.

So, all in all, another great month for trophies for Arsenal star and the nation´s sweetheart Beth.

There´s certainly no let up in the schedule for Beth and her teammates any time soon. It will be interesting to see Jonas´ starting team tactics in the clash with Zurich. Will he stick with the same formula used against Lyon last week and Liverpool at the weekend? Or will he try to rest some of those tired legs?

There´s certainly no let up in the schedule for Beth and her teammates any time soon. It will be interesting to see Jonas´ starting team tactics in the clash with Zurich. Will he stick with the same formula used against Lyon last week and Liverpool at the weekend? Or will he try to rest some of those tired legs?

