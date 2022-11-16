Beth Mead’s signing at Arsenal’s Armoury going ahead tonight

Beth Mead’s book signing at Arsenal’s Armoury going ahead tonight! By Michelle

We reported last week that Beth Mead will be appearing at an exclusive book signing event at the Armoury on Wednesday, November 16th between 6pm and 8pm.

The event falls just three days before Arsenal Women take on Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a huge Women’s Super League clash on Saturday, November 19th, with more than 30,000 supporters expected. Tickets on sale here.

Arsenal have reported huge demand for attendance at the book signing and hope those who signed up are looking forward to coming along.

Here are all the details:

The queue will open at 5.30pm and we recommend arriving early to have the best chance of meeting Beth

Your name will be checked off against the sign-up form when you join the queue – only those who signed up will be able to join the queue.

Books will be available to pick up at the start of the queue and Armoury staff will be on hand to take payment in the queue

Posed photos with Beth are not guaranteed, however the team will be happy to take photos while a book is signed.

Arsenal will do their utmost to make sure that everyone who signed up is able to meet Beth to have a book signed, however the store must close at 8pm

Gunnersaurus will also be making an appearance to keep attendees entertained in the queue, while Beth’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards will be in the building for supporters to grab photos with along the way.

So have plenty of you Gooners managed to sign-up for the Armoury event on Wednesday, November 16th to meet Beth? One of our Just Arsenal writers shall be there as, unlike Beth, we are still in Murcia, Spain, reporting on the Lionesses endeavours against Norway tonight, and can’t get back in time for the event!

A note from Arsenal: if you signed up but are now not able to attend, please email us at fanservices@arsenal.co.uk.

I’m looking forward to seeing lots of Gooner pics with Beth flooding my twitter feed tomorrow evening!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….