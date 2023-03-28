Better than Mo Salah, Pundit insists Arsenal man is the best in the world

Bukayo Saka is receiving all kinds of praise after his superb performance for England against Ukraine.

The attacker is one player leading Arsenal towards winning the Premier League and a leading man for England.

For months he has been in superb form for the Gunners, but his performance for the Three Lions in the last game has earned him some new fans and more praise.

The latest individual to laud him is Chris Sutton, who insists he is the best right-winger in the world now.

He says via his column on the Daily Mail:

“But Saka is winning the battle on the right. Mohamed Salah has not been the same footballing force for Liverpool this season.

“Riyad Mahrez is incredibly talented for Manchester City, but I would rank Saka ahead of him.

“And I won’t be taking any suggestions of Antony seriously — the United man probably has Saka posters hanging on his bedroom wall!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been in superb form for us in this campaign and it is significant that he is now being recognised globally.

Because he is one of the top men in the world now, he needs to manage the pressure that comes with that tag.

But Saka has the personality and skills to keep going and performing well.

