Betting preview for 2020-21 – Where Arsenal fans can profit from the coming campaign

The future is bright, and the future is Arsenal, so with our side definitely on the up at present, we thought we’d give you some of the best offerings to profit from the exciting season ahead.

The obvious one will come in the form of Premier League Golden Boot contender Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who can be found at around 5/1 (6.0) at present, which represents serious value for the Gabonese goalscorer, who narrowly missed out on the award by one single goal this term, despite the torrid campaign that our team endured, whilst having collected the award the season before that.

Our team is of course improved under Mikel Arteta and still improving, and playing with a much more aggressive and forward-thinking style which should only add to the chances that PEA will be getting, and he will surely top his tally of 22 goals from both his previous campaigns.

If you are looking for some easy money, you can’t complain about the near-even money on offer for Arsenal to simply clinch a place in the top-six for next season.

I personally believe we will be in the race for a top-four finish in the latter stages of the campaign, although I don’t expect us to see us challenging for top spot just yet.

For some reason, Liverpool’s arrogance looks set to see the champions invest very little into their squad which I think will hamper them in the latter stages of the term, and they could well be at risk of falling behind both Manchester United and Chelsea, who look to make some big signings this summer (in fact the Blues have already made two key signings, and are closing on Kai Havertz who could well see them challenge for top spot if the new players gel quickly with their other stars, although their defence will need a major upgrade first).

If any team is at risk of not finishing inside the top six next season, it would be our noisy neighbours. The arrival of Jose Mourinho has brought little-to-no improvement from the team’s results, and I struggle to believe they are going to splashing the cash either. In fact, I would be less surprised to see some of their key players leave after a torrid campaign in which Pochettino quit the club, than I would be to see any big signings made.

If you are extra confident in an upturn in fortunes, you can get around 7/2 (4.5) odds on our side to clinch a place in the top four, but that is far from guaranteed, especially when you consider how impressive Man United have been since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, although if I was to pick out a team to miss out, you may laugh when I consider Liverpool the team who could struggle next term.

Where do you expect Arsenal to finish next season? Who is most at risk of dropping out the top six, or even the top four of the main challengers?

Patrick