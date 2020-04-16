Between Tah, Smalling, Godin, and Lovren who is the best option for Arsenal?

Reports have linked arsenal with several defenders this year as they look to get their team ready for the next season.

Defenders like Dayot Upamecano, Dejan Lovren and Jonathan Tah have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

With the Gunners struggling to finish in the Champions League places, I think we would struggle to sign the likes of Upamecano who is also wanted by all the top teams.

However, Lovren, Tah, Chris Smalling and Diego Godin could join, but who would be the best signing for Arsenal?

Jonathan Tah

At 24, he represents the type of player that Arsenal should sign if they want someone that can still improve under Mikel Arteta.

He has played over 120 games for Bayer Leverkusen and remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

Dejan Lovren

Lovren has fallen out of favour at Liverpool and the Reds would be happy to find a new home for him.

He has struggled in most of the games that the Reds have called on him, with just 14 appearances in all competitions for them this season.

He hasn’t exactly been poor when he has played for them this season but neither has he been outstanding.

Chris Smalling

Smalling has revived his career in the Serie A this season, and he is another player that has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Englishman has represented Roma 28 times this campaign.

I think he can be an inexpensive addition to the Arsenal team in the summer.

Diego Godin

Godin has struggled at Inter Milan because of his failure to adapt to Antonio Conte’s back three.

He is not young at 34 but he does bring an immense amount of experience

Conclusion

Personally, if I had to choose one it would be Tah, simply because Lovren and Smalling are rejects from our rivals and Godin is too old. Tah is a player that could develop into something special.