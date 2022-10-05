Beware! Liverpool are back – But Arsenal can still beat them

Beware, Liverpool are back by Vinod

We are all celebrating after the north London derby win and we should be so too, after all it’s Spurs and it is a fairly convincing win. But will the celebrations last for long. Because beating Spurs is good, but we need to see the bigger picture to push the premier league favourites as much as possible.

To do that we have the biggest test in the season so far next weekend. Liverpool, who seemed lacklustre this whole season because of the departure of Mane mainly in my point of view, seemed to change their formation in yesterday’s win against Rangers, and it seemed to work out quite well. With 4-3-3, they had to play Firmino because he is the one who links up Salah and Diaz. And their midfield was not convincing with no attacking midfielder. I thought at the beginning of the season this Liverpool team is not good enough and I was right.

But now they played 4-4-2 with Jota and Nunez as forwards. Now Nunez can focus on making the runs while Jota takes the responsibility of link up play, and they seemed really slick reminding us of the way they have been playing the last few seasons. So, we have to say Liverpool have found a solution to their crisis just at the right time to face Arsenal.

Should we be scared?? Absolutely not, but we have to be cautious. We should play to our strengths and don’t worry about the threat they might possess. We should not be tempted to play Tierney and replace Zinchenko being scared of Salah. Zinchenko has been the one of the reasons Xhaka got that free role and the whole team is thriving in the current system. So, we should not change anything and play to our strengths.

I am predicting a 2-0 win to the Gunners.

Vinod (GreenLantern67)

