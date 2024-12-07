Beware: The last time Arsenal visited Fulham they dented our title hopes

Andreas Pereira of Fulham runs with the ball in a rain storm during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on December 31, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

When Arsenal last played Fulham they dented Arsenals title hopes

When Arsenal last travelled down the Thames to Craven Cottage to play Fulham they were met by a nasty surprise.

When Arsenal lost the title at the end of the season by two points to Manchester City they would look back on the campaign realising that the three points lost against Fulham cost them the title.

On New Year’s Eve 2023 Fulham denied to be cracked by the Arsenal whip originally casted upon them, coming out of the festive toss up 2-1 underdog heroes.

However it was a bright start from Mikel Arteta’s Red North Londoner’s, Bukayo Saka shimmied The Gunners into the lead on five minutes firing in Gabriel Martinelli’s rebounded effort from in front of goal.

The South Londoners then pulled one back through Raul Jimenez before the half hour mark sliding in a low Tom Cairney cross from inside The Arsenal box.

The Gunners suffered further devastation in the second half when Bobby Decordova-Reid claimed the match winner following a corner which wasn’t properly cleared by Arsenal.

This witnessed Arsenal go three consecutive games without victory picking up one pointy out of nine, after losing 2-0 to West Ham and drawing with Liverpool 1-1 over the latter Christmas period in a season defying run of games, especially at Craven Cottage!

Arsenal had just lost the chance to go top of the Premier League during that part of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

After the appalling shock lost Arteta explained the pain and sorrow caused by it : ”Painful and sad day that’s how I would sum it up, we had the chance to be top of the table after 20 games with the consistency that we’ve shown.

“We haven’t managed to perform well enough to earn the right to win the game, three days ago we lost a game we fully deserved to win. Today was a very different story.”

Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself for Arsenal against Fulham come 2pm on Sunday!

Liam Harding

