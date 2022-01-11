Beyond Vlahovic: Arsenal is prepared to move for La Liga star

Dusan Vlahovic has become Arsenal’s top transfer target in the last few months.

The Gunners are focused on adding a goal machine to Mikel Arteta’s squad as their current options aren’t scoring enough goals.

Signing Vlahovic will represent a major coup considering how lethal the striker has been and the number of clubs looking to sign him.

Because of this, Arsenal would need to have an alternative to the Fiorentina man and they do.

Delivering an update on their pursuit of the Serbian recently, The Athletic’s David Ornstein says they remain interested in a move for Alexander Isak.

The Real Sociedad star has been on the club’s radar since he delivered some fine performances for Sweden at Euro 2020

He and Everton’s Dominic Calvert Lewin remain options for the Gunners as related by the journalist through The Athletic’s YouTube channel.

He said:“Dusan Vlahovic is their key target for that position, and they have very credible backup options. The likes of Alexander Isak at Real Sociedad and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admirers at Arsenal.”

Isak and Calvert-Lewin have proven their worth at their present clubs, but neither is as lethal as Vlahovic has been.

The 21-year-old is destined for the top and he has so many admirers among Europe’s elite.

That makes it slightly unrealistic for Arsenal to keep waiting to sign him.