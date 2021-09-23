Biased pundit wrongly claims only two Arsenal stars would make north London fantasy XI

Tim Sherwood has claimed that only two Arsenal players would get into a fantasy line-up created with only players currently playing in north London, with nine coming from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former midfielder spent four years playing at White Hart Lane, so it is no shock to understand why he holds such a bias, but surely any neutral wouldn’t dream of leaving out certain players of ours.

While there would be no complaint that the likes of Harry Kane and Son make the team, you have to be blind or crazy to overlook players such as Thomas Partey, while Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would also get in most teams.

Sherwood claims that only Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney would be named in such a side however.

He said at a event for Ladbrokes(via the Metro): ‘Out of a combined XI [Kieran] Tierney certainly gets in, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang I’m not sure because he’s not been great, I still think Son [Heung-min] and [Harry] Kane are the two strikers up there. You’d have to have [Bukayo] Saka in there but really it’s a poor bunch to be honest,’ he said exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side bet on Arsenal v Spurs.

‘No one is standing out for me as the rest are still developing at Arsenal. [Martin] Odegaard will be a good player; he scored a fantastic free kick at the weekend but it’s not easy to pick a combined XI.’

Trying to be fair, I believe this would most likely be the best starting line-up from both north London clubs.

Lloris(although I’m fighting the urge to name Ramsdale at present)

Tomiyasu Romero Gabriel Tierney

Partey Ndombele

Saka Son Aubameyang

Kane

The Gunner in me really wanted to leave out Ndombele simply because he has actually achieved very little on my account, although I know he is rated amongst certain circles, and don’t want to be seen as being biased, but I think this would be a fair line-up, with our team actually holding six of the positions in the team.

Could you name a better starting line-up using only players from both Spurs and Arsenal?

Patrick