Biased Roy Keane says “Arsenal will have enough to stay up”

So we all know Arsenal have made their worst start to a season, since Roy Keane was an annoying little urchin, but he has surpassed his usual normal insult level aimed at Arsenal this time around.

Somehow he turned a question about whether this weekend’s game against Tottenham was a big game for Arsenal into a question about whether the Gunners could be relegated! Keane replied on Sky Sports (as transcribed in SportReview): “They all seem big at the moment obviously don’t they?

“That might be the best thing for them to have next week – a derby. Obviously there are no supporters there – going away’s maybe less pressure than at home.

“But I still think Arsenal will have enough to stay up I think. I still think they’ll be strong enough to stay in the division.”

So you may think thart is a stupid response, but when you also consider that there WILL actually be fans at the game, 2000 of them, then it makes you wonder why he even has the cheek to call himself a football expert in the first place.

We all saw Keane put in his place and wound up by Gary Cahill a few weeks ago when the Australian was talking about Arsenal’s win over Man United at Old Trafford.

This is just another example of Keane’s hatred for Arsenal and the reason he can never be cdescribed as an objective observer…