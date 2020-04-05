‘Bid made’ for defender who could play this season?

Arsenal have tabled an offer for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who is out of contract this summer.

The defender is expected to leave the French champions having fallen down the pecking order, with Paris already linked with moves for replacements.

The Gunners have been linked with his signature for some time, and now look to be leading the chase for his free transfer this summer.

The players contract, like a number of players this summer, could end before the respective campaigns are completed, with talk of the Premier League being suspended once more.

UEFA this week announced that it may have to cancel the European club competitions, but admitted that may help countries to complete their own leagues in order to avoid fixture congestion.

Should respective football associations be forced to complete the current campaign after June, a number of players contracts and loan deals will have officially expired, which could lead to new players being allowed to be registered.

This could have huge implications on the remainder of the campaign, one which associations will be keen to avoid most likely, but should new players be allowed to be registered, we could well see Layvin Kurzawa, as well as Ryan Fraser, playing in an Arsenal jersey in the current campaign.

Would Kurzawa and Fraser boost our bid to climb into the European places this season? Could the FA be forced to allow new players to be registered to teams?

Patrick