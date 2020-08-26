Bid rejected: Arsenal baulk at an initial offer from PL rivals

Arsenal have rejected an initial offer from Wolves for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with under £20 Million having been put on the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been somewhat of a surprise package since returning to the Premier League in 2018, finishing in seventh twice consecutively, as well as enjoying an impressive run in the Europa League, where they eventually succumbed the eventual winners Sevilla.

They are now looking to bolster their options ahead of the new campaign, but they have had their initial offer rejected, with Arsenal believed to be unwilling to accept any less than £20 Million.

Ornstein also states that there is interest from Germany in his signature also.

Fans have voiced their displeasure in AMN being made available for transfer, with some claiming him to be our best right-back option ahead of Hector Bellerin, with his displays at wing-back in the latter stages of the previous campaign standing out.

There was previous claims that Maitland-Niles was keen to return to a central midfield role, but it remains to be seen whether one of his potential suitors would be interested in featuring him in his favoured position.

Sead Kolasinac is also being linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Sky Germany linking Schalke 04 with an interest in his return, which could well see another wing-back arrive at the club in their place.

Sergio Reguilon is linked with a possible switch to the Emirates, but nothing appears to be close at present, although the Express claims that Sevilla believe he will end up in London.

We of course have Bukayo Saka as an option also, but he is believed to prefer to play in more advanced roles.

Would Arteta look to bring in another left full-back/wing-back should both the above leave the club, or would Saka be viewed as a more than able alternative?

Patrick