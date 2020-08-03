Bid rejected: Arsenal struggle to agree fee for ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Sporting wonderkid Joelson Fernandes, who is dubbed the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on striking a deal for the 17 year-old sensation, with the DailyExpress even claiming that they are open to triggering his release clause in order to sign him.

Fernandes made his senior debut for his club after the break from football, picking up four substitute appearances despite only turning 17 back in February.

His club are believed to have tried to tie him down to a new contract, but have so far failed to convince him to extend his stay in Portugal, and Arsenal appear to be at the head of the queue in the race for his signature.

Publication A Bola in Portugal claims that Arsenal have had an initial bid of €20 million rejected thus far, whilst adding that his release clause will need to be met in order to strike a deal, which sits at €45 million supposedly.

The publication adds that Arsenal are aware of Sporting’s struggling financial situation and that they are hoping to use that to get a deal over the line, having sent officials to Portugal.

Many players coming through the Sporting system have inherited the tag of being the next CR7, but with Joelson recently taking Cristiano’s record of being the youngest player to make a senior appearance for the club, as well as his blistering pace and raw talent, you can be forgiven for the tag on this occasion.

Would the arrival of another winger in Joelson, end our interest of Willian, or could both come in and potentially open the door for an exit?

Patrick