Bielsa makes it clear that Leeds will play reserves against Arsenal

As we all know, Leeds United are flying high in the Championship and have very high hopes of joining Arsenal in the Premier League next season, after 15 years in the wilderness.
But the Second Tier season is even longer and harder that the Premier League, and a team with aspirations of winning it would be very wary of adding more games to the schedule with a run in the Cups to distract them, so it is little surprise that Marcelo Bielsa would be happy to play his youngsters in the FA Cup tie at Arsenal, despite it being such a high profile game.
I am sure their first team players would love to step out at the Emirates, but I think the prospect of them playing against top teams every week next season would be a lot more attractive to a real professional, and that is what they are aiming for.
It is VERY unusual for a manager to tell his opponents of the team he intends to play with a couple of days notice, but that is what Bielsa has done, and has admitted that there will be at least two youngsters, Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier, making their debuts. The Leeds boss said on the official Leeds website: “Meslier is going to play instead of Kiko Casilla, Gaetano Berardi in place of Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas in place of Ezgjan Alioski, Alioski in place of Helder Costa and Gotts in place of Stuart Dallas.
“Meslier has qualities that allow him to be responsible in a massive match like this one and is a goalkeeper who has experience in a first team.
“Gotts is a player that deserves to play and he is in his best moment in our process.
“The most important thing is that he has worked a lot to have this opportunity.
“It’s just one first step in the beginning of his career.
“Most of them don’t have to prove anything to us, if they play well it will be better, but if they don’t play well it isn’t going to change anything about their steps forward.”
So it would appear Bielsa is going to make it easier for Arteta to get his second win on the trot, and it will allow our new coach to rotate the Arsenal team a bit more as well, in the knowledge they will not be facing Leeds best players.
Is this an advantage for Arsenal or could it make Arteta a little more complacent about his choices? The fact is that a lot of our players could do with a rest after the hectic Xmas schedule….
Admin Pat
IMO, a manager who reveals his tactics in advance has an agenda to fool the oppponents into , perhaps, as he hopes, fool Arsenal into fielding a weaker team than they might otherwise choose. I think Arteta will field the team he was always going to field anyway and he is too wise to fall for this nonsense from Bielsa. I believe Arteta was always going to give some more younsters a chancre and that is what we will see tomorrow. For the first time in simply ages I – and others will definitely agree – feel we have a real PROFESSIONAL in charge.
Agu eman may differ and on this dull Sunday morning I could do with a good laugh, so if you are reading this dear AGU, please come on and give us all some of your best comedy lines as to why that “tactically brilliant and superb communicator” Emery should still be here. Watch out Michael MacIntyre, Agu is after your job!
Agu is nowhere to be found since the game after United.
Why would he come out now when we’re yet to lose our next game?
Like I’ve been saying before Arteta got the job.
The board promised a big money signing for the defense.
Ignore every news claiming Arsenal don’t have the money to spend. Arsenal will bid 55million pounds for Upamecano this month.
They’re hoping RBL takes it because Dayot has just 18 months left on his contract. RBL wants 70 but Arsenal will return with the same 55 million bid they made last summer.
It will be hard for RBL to reject because Upamecano keeps rejecting their new deal.
RBL would be lucky if any team bids 50million for Dayot next summer, as most clubs know they will get him for free within a year.
You’ll see stories that we don’t have funds, but later on this month you’ll see the media reporting we’ve gone for Upamecano.
I hope RBL accepts the 55mil and run off with it.
Cannot see this happening at all. RB are top of the league, and have the CL as well. Could you imagine Liverpool selling RVD midway through this campaign, for example? I don’t even think RB need the money.
Yes it’ll be hard for them to sell.
This is the same situation we found ourselves in when City wanted Sanchez.
They either sell him or they risk losing him for free next after next summer.
They can play hard ball and accept a lower fee at the end of the season or accept the money now.
Either ways, they’ve identified his replacement weeks ago, and Arsenal will bid for Dayot this month.
It’s left with RBL to accept or not