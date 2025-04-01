“Big addition to the team,” Mikel Arteta discusses Andrea Berta’s arrival

Mikel Arteta has expressed his enthusiasm about working with Andrea Berta following Arsenal’s official confirmation of his appointment as their new Sporting Director.

The club had been seeking a replacement for the position since Edu’s departure last year, with several candidates linked to the role at the Emirates. After spending over a decade at Atlético Madrid, Berta joins Arsenal as a highly respected figure in football administration.

During his tenure in La Liga, Berta was regarded as one of the league’s most influential figures, playing a crucial role in maintaining Atlético Madrid’s status as the third most dominant club in Spain. His extensive network and strong business acumen were instrumental in securing high-profile transfers, significantly aiding Diego Simeone’s success at the club.

Arsenal have come close to winning the Premier League in recent seasons, and their supporters are eager to see the team end their title drought in the upcoming campaign. Berta’s arrival is expected to enhance the club’s recruitment strategy, ensuring they sign the necessary players to achieve that objective.

Arteta conveyed his excitement in an interview with Arsenal Media, stating:

“Yes, I think it’s a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team.

A team that is already formed with a lot of great people. Richard [Garlick] leading it, obviously. But as well with James [King], with Jason [Ayto], with a lot of people at the club that have been doing such good work.

So it’s about building out that chemistry. And I believe Josh [Kroenke] has been fully involved in the process as well. So we are all very excited to have him.”

Berta arrives with a strong reputation and is expected to make a significant impact, both in strengthening the squad and ensuring Arsenal remain competitive at the highest level.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…