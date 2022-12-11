‘Big amount of money’ – Club hints at Grealish-level asking price

Shakhtar Donetsk Director Dario Srna has claimed that forward Mkyhaylo Mudryk will not be sold cheaply as a number of clubs are linked with his signature, including Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to enter into the transfer window when the winter window reopens in January, with the club having failed to replace Nicolas Pepe before the summer window slammed shut, and one name who continues to pop up is Mudryk.

The Ukrainian’s performances for both club and country have been causing quite the stir, with his Champions League outings having made a big impression, and he is believed to be in the watchful eye of a number of big European sides, but it is our club who are most strongly being linked at present.

A deal to bring him to the Emirates could well go against our successful transfer policy in recent seasons however, with Shakhtar claimed to be standing firm on a high valuation for their winger.

Shakhtar director Srna: “Who wants to sign Mudryk has to pay big amount of money — otherwise our president will not sell him”, tells Marca. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC #transfers “Jack Grealish was sold for more than 100m and Mudryk’s level is not lower”, he added. pic.twitter.com/wffW9l7yml — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2022

As much as we may well be interested in his signature, I don’t believe there is any chance that we would be willing to pay £100 Million to sign him, and feel as though we would struggle to agree to break our current transfer record on him, given he is more potential than proven at present.

His age and ability does match our transfer policy however, and he could be considered a special signing who could aid our push to win the PL title this term, but I’m struggling to imagine that we will make this happen however.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Dubai, Jesus’ injury and some thoughts on incoming transfers

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids