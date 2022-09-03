‘Big ask’ – Arsenal urged to overlook 22 year-old against Man United

Arsenal are currently under threat of missing key players Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale when they take on Manchester United at on Sunday, and Paul Merson is reluctant to see Fabio Vieira come in to replace the Norwegian.

Odegaard is our new club captain after our previous leader Alexander Lacazette departed to return to Lyon this summer, and he has taken the armband in his stride in north London.

He has been amongst our best players so far in 2022 in fact, and should he prove to be below 100% this weekend, he will be sorely missed, and Mikel Arteta could be forced to decide on who will replace him in the starting line-up.

Vieira and ESR are the two most likely options to come into the AM role in his absence, with Eddie Nketiah or Marquinhos other options to come into the starting XI, but Merson insists that Smith Rowe should be the one to be called upon.

“If Odegaard is injured, I’d go with Emile Smith Rowe,” Paul wrote in his Sportskeeda column.

“For Fabio Vieira to start this Premier League game is a big ask.

“Arsenal can’t afford to lose, and they don’t need to win this game right now – a draw should suffice.”

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids