Big blow as Arsenal target opts to focus on joining Spanish club

Arsenal have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of Nico Williams, despite the Spanish winger now being open to leaving Athletic Bilbao. Long regarded as one of La Liga’s most promising attacking talents, Williams has been a long-standing target for the Gunners, who have monitored his progress closely.

The 2024 European Championship further enhanced his reputation, with the winger playing a pivotal role in Spain’s success. His standout performances prompted Arsenal to intensify their interest, hoping to persuade him to make the switch to the Premier League. Alongside Barcelona, they worked to convince the player to consider a new challenge away from San Mamés.

Loyalty Tested but Decision Made

Williams has deep ties to Athletic Bilbao, not least because of his brother, Iñaki, who has spent his entire professional career at the Basque club. This family connection led many to believe that Nico would follow a similar path and remain loyal to Bilbao. However, recent developments suggest that he is now prepared to leave his boyhood club.

According to The Daily Mail, the winger has reached out to Barcelona to express his readiness to join the Catalan side, signalling a major shift in his stance. This decision comes after sustained efforts by Lamine Yamal, who has reportedly been urging Williams to join him at the club level as well as continue their successful partnership with the national team.

Arsenal Must Regroup After Disappointment

This news comes as a blow for Arsenal, who had hoped to bring in a dynamic wide option as part of their summer reinforcement plans. While the player has not yet officially signed with Barcelona, his apparent preference for the La Liga giants represents a serious hurdle for the Gunners.

Although it is disappointing to see a top target opt for another club, Arsenal must remain proactive and continue their efforts until any deal is fully finalised. The transfer window is still open, and opportunities remain for the club to make alternative additions that will strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

