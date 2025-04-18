Big blow for Arsenal as Spanish midfielder snubs them for Real Madrid

Arsenal have long held an interest in Martin Zubimendi and are expected to reignite their pursuit of the midfielder once the current season concludes. The Gunners regard the Real Sociedad star as one of the most suitable additions to strengthen their midfield options and have reportedly maintained contact with his representatives for several months.

Zubimendi has garnered a reputation as one of the most technically proficient midfielders in Europe, attracting attention from several elite clubs. Last season, Liverpool were believed to be close to securing his signature, only for the player to opt to remain at his current club, offering Arsenal renewed hope in their efforts to bring him to the Emirates.

However, those hopes appear to have suffered a significant setback. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Zubimendi now favours a move to Real Madrid over a switch to the Premier League. The report suggests that the Spanish international prefers to remain in Spain rather than start afresh in England, despite Arsenal’s continued interest.

Should this prove accurate, it places Arsenal at a disadvantage in the race to secure the midfielder’s services, with Real Madrid now positioned as frontrunners. The Spanish giants have long been seen as a dream destination for many players, and the opportunity to join them may prove too tempting for Zubimendi to resist.

For Arsenal, the potential acquisition of a player of Zubimendi’s calibre would represent a major step forward, particularly in their pursuit of sustained domestic and European success. His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and defensive awareness make him a natural fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

Nevertheless, competing with Real Madrid presents a considerable challenge. While Arsenal remain an attractive proposition, particularly under Arteta’s guidance, convincing Zubimendi to leave his homeland could prove difficult if the allure of the Santiago Bernabéu becomes a decisive factor.

Should Arsenal miss out on Zubimendi, it may prompt the club to explore alternative options as they seek to reinforce their midfield for the upcoming campaign.